Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Fort Wayne Game Show Experience and speaks with Co-Owner, Andy Roth, about how the games work and why they wanted to bring the experience to downtown Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Game Show Experience is located at 327 East Wayne Street, in Fort Wayne. Learn more at fortwaynegameshow.com or call 260-423-1444.
Fort Wayne Game Show Experience takes you inside your favorite game shows
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
