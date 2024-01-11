Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum and speaks with Captain Dennis Giere, who is also the Vice President of the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum Board of Directors, to learn all about the history of the department and some of the artifacts they display in the museum which is celebrating 50 years. The Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum is located at 226 West Washington Blvd, in Fort Wayne. Learn more at fortwaynefiremuseum.com.