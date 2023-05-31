Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Fort Wayne Cycle House and is joined by Becca Neild, Fort Wayne Cycle House Studio and Marketing Manager, to learn all about how they brought cycling to Fort Wayne, in addition to several other fitness classes. Learn more at fwcyclehouse.com. Fort Wayne Cycle House is located at 10020 Lima Road in Fort Wayne.
Fort Wayne Cycle House offers a variety of fitness classes
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now