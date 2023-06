Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams sits down with Ryan Smith, Owner of Fork & Fiddle Food Truck, located at Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco, Indiana. They discuss how the food truck came to be and Jessica gives some of the food a taste. Learn more by finding Fork & Fiddle on their Facebook Page here. Edwin Coe Spirits is located at 6675 US-33 in Churubusco, Indiana.