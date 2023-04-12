Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Zeke Bryant, the Director of Operations at The Impact Center, to learn all about their mission and how they bring food access to southeast Fort Wayne with Food Truck Mondays, which start on May 1st. Learn more here or visit their location at 3420 East Paulding Road in Fort Wayne.
Food Truck Mondays at The Impact Center
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
