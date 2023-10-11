Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams talks to Carly Bennett, an assistant professor at IU Fort Wayne, to learn all about the Women’s Wellbeing Conference and how various vendors and speakers will help inform on a variety of topics when it comes to women’s health. The Women’s Wellbeing Conference takes place on October 13th at the Walb Student Union. Learn more at go.iufw.edu/ww23.
Focus on Women’s Health at the Women’s Wellbeing Conference
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now