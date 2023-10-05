Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Christopher James Menswear and speaks with owner Chris Lambert, to learn all about their upcoming trunk show this weekend and what some of the newest styles are for fall. Learn more at cjmenswear.com or visit their store at 6410 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
Find the newest men’s fashion at Christopher James Menswear Fall Trunk Show
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
