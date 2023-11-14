Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Lunar Infusions Kombucha at Electric Works and is joined by owner Sarah Trombley, as she learns about her fermented condiments and tastes some of them on their avocado toast. Learn more about Lunar Infusions Kombucha at lunarinfusions.com. Visit their health bar at Electric Works for their taproom at 110 South State Street in South Whitley.
Find Fermented Condiments and Avocado Toast at Lunar Infusions Kombucha
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
