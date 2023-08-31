Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Roxanna Murray, from UAW 2209, and Herb Anderson, Retired from USW 1715, as they talk about all of the free family fun that will be going on at the Labor Day Picnic put on by our local unions. The picnic takes place September 4th from 11 am to 3 pm at Headwaters Park in Downtown Fort Wayne.
Find Family Fun at the Union Labor Day Picnic
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
