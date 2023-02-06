Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams is joined by the Master Distiller at Three Rivers Distilling Company, Patrick Tanesky, as he explains some of the differences in types of liquor they have to offer. Learn more about Three Rivers Distilling Company here or visit their location at 224 E Wallace Street in Fort Wayne.
Find a wide variety of spirits at Three Rivers Distilling Co.
by: Adam Solarczyk
Posted:
Updated:
