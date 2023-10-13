Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Vickie Knepper, The Manager of The Amazing Maze at Trowbridge Farms, to learn about everything they have to offer from a corn maze, to animals, mini golf, and a giant mega slide, there is family fun for ages. The Amazing Maze is located at 5386 N 500 E in Kendallville. Learn more at theamazingmaze.com.