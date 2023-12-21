Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Lindsey Lortie, Director of Operations at Blue Jacket, to learn all about this year’s Fantasy of Lights display and how you can shop local vendors at the village while also seeing Santa. Learn more at bluejakectinc.org. The Fantasy of Lights runs through December 31st at Franke Park.
Family Fun for all with Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
