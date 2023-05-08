Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Ayano Furuya and Dorthy Kittaka from the Cherry Blossom Festival, to learn all about how they celebrate Japanese culture and their new location this year. The Cherry Blossom Festival takes place May 21st at the Walb Student Union at Purdue Fort Wayne. Learn more at cherryblossomfw.com.
Experience Japanese Culture at the Cherry Blossom Festival
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
