Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Janet Roe Nichols, Founder and President of One Eleven Design, and Ellen Roe, the Marketing and Customer Experience Coordinator, to learn all about their upcoming “We Care” holiday craft event for the Boys & Girls Club, where kids of all ages can put together crafts with a holiday theme. The event takes place Wednesday, December 6th at the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne, from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Learn more at 111designonline.com