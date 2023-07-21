OVERVIEW:

In celebration of our 200th episode and the new Barbie movie, we are having a Barbie Fashion Show on Living Local 15 empowering girls in our community to be anything they dream of. All girls ages 1-14 can submit a photo dressed as their favorite Barbie to be included in our Digital Fashion Show. Whether you are Doctor Barbie, Pilot Barbie or Ballroom Barbie etc. – get creative in your submission. In addition, a few lucky girls will be selected (based on their photo creativity) to participate in our in-studio Barbie Fashion Show airing on Living Local 15.

Deadline to Submit into the fashion show is Monday, July 24th at midnight.

HOW TO ENTER:

Email Your Entry to livinglocal15@wane.com

Include the following information in your submission email:

Child’s Name & Age Photo: of your child dressed as Barbie Parent/Guardian’s Name and Phone Number Indicate Submission Type: *Digital Fashion Show Only or *In-Studio Fashion Show also. (see below for definitions) If you are entering your child into our In-Studio Fashion Show Opportunity, you must state in your email that you and your child are available to film at WANE TV on Wednesday, July 26th from 1:30pm-3:30pm.

*Digital Fashion Show means your child’s photo will be included in our montage of pictures we will air on Living Local 15 during our Barbie episode on Friday, July 28th at 9AM.

*In-Studio Fashion Show is an additional opportunity. Based on the creativity of the photo submitted. We will invite a few girls on our show to participate in our in-studio Barbie Fashion Show and walk our Pink Carpet. This opportunity includes hair, make-up, photo opportunities and a Barbie gift bag for each girl selected. You must be available for filming on Wednesday, July 26th from 1:30pm-3:30pm at WANE TV, to submit for the In-Studio show.

TIMELINE: