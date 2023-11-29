Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams sits down with Ryan Smith, Owner of Fork & Fiddle Food Truck, located at Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco, Indiana. They discuss how they moved the truck inside for the winter and taste some of their new offerings. Learn more by finding Fork & Fiddle on their Facebook Page. Edwin Coe Spirits is located at 6675 US-33 in Churubusco, Indiana.