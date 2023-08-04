Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Neil Miller, the primary organizer for Open Streets Fort Wayne, to learn all about the event that shuts down 20 blocks of Calhoun Street to allow people to shop, enjoy entertainment and ride bikes through downtown. The event takes place Sunday, August 20th. Learn more at openstreetsfw.org.
Enjoy downtown in a different way at Open Streets
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
