Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Abbie Thomas, a local singer & songwriter, to discuss how she helped compose music for the last performance of the Elkhart Symphony Orchestra’s 75th Diamond Jubilee season. The performance takes place on May 14th at The Lerner Theatre. Get your tickets at elkhartsymphony.com and learn more about Abbie Thomas at abbiethomasmusic.com.
Elkhart Symphony Orchestra’s 75th Diamond Jubilee
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
