Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco, Indiana, and sits down with Co-Owner Kristen Collins to learn all about the distillery, along with the entertainment you can find on the patio, in addition to the catering options they offer. Learn more at edwincoespirits.com. Edwin Coe Spirits is located at 6675 Us-33 in Churubusco, Indiana.