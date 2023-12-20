Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco, Indiana, and gets behind the bar with Co-Owner Kristen Collins to learn how to mix up their Revolver and Good as Gold cocktails off of their winter menu. Edwin Coe Spirits is located at 6675 Us-33 in Churubusco, Indiana. Learn more at edwincoespirits.com.
Edwin Coe Spirits: Mixing up the Revolver and Good as Gold Winter Cocktails
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
