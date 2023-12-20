Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco, Indiana, and gets behind the bar with Co-Owner Kristen Collins to learn how to mix up their new winter mocktail and their Catcher in the Rye cocktail on the winter menu. Edwin Coe Spirits is located at 6675 Us-33 in Churubusco, Indiana. Learn more at edwincoespirits.com.