Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to Marquee at the Landing and speaks with General Manager Matt Brown about their menu and the vibe they bring to downtown Fort Wayne. Jessica also tries some of their popular appetizers. Learn more at marqueeatthelanding.com. Marquee is located at 123 West Columbia Street in Downtown Fort Wayne.
Eclectic & Upscale atmosphere and appetizers at Marquee at the Landing
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now