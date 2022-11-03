Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams learns some tailgating tips from The City Moms using pork rinds as breading. Check out the chicken nugget recipe below. Click here for more information about The City Moms.

Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Chicken Nuggets:

Ingredients:

● 1 bag Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds of your choice, crushed

● 3 eggs

● 1 tsp paprika

● 1/2 tsp onion powder

● 1 tsp salt

● 2 chicken breasts, cut into pieces

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F

Whisk 3 eggs, add all spices and mix well.

Add chicken pieces to mix and stir.

Coat chicken pieces in crushed pork rinds. Place on a baking sheet.

Bake for 15-20 minutes.