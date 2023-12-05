Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Troy Veglatte, Bar Manager at Conner’s Rooftop, to discuss their new Buddy The Elf-themed holiday pop-up experience and taste some of their specialty cocktails. Learn more at connersrooftop.com. Conner’s Rooftop is located at 223 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
Drinks: Specialty Cocktails at Conner’s Rooftop
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
