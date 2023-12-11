Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams sits down with Nicole Derheimer, Director of Operations at The Club Room, and their Executive Chef Brady Smith, to taste some of their new seasonal cocktails and get the details on their upcoming New Year’s Eve party and taste some of their staple menu items. The Club Room is located at 1806 Bluffton Road. Learn more at clydeclubroom.com.
Drinks: Seasonal Cocktails at The Club Room at the Clyde
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
