Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Carlene Heeter, from the Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center, to talk about the upcoming Minority Blood Drive at the Reflections N Glass Corvette Club’s annual car show. They also discuss the importance for minorities to give blood. The blood drive takes place Saturday, June 24, at 1929 Coliseum Blvd from 10 am to 2 pm. You can schedule an appointment by emailing cheeter@ihtc.org or by visiting https://bit.ly/IHTCFtWayne