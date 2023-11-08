Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Zing Asian Fusion Cuisine, and speaks with Co-Owner, Christopher Rongos, about why they created Zing and the variety of cuisine they offer, to go along with their specialty sauces. Zing Asian Fusion Cuisine is located at 5735 Falls Drive in Fort Wayne. Learn more at zing-cuisine.com.
Diverse Flavors at Zing Asian Fusion Cuisine
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now