Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Famous Monster Pizza in Decatur, and speaks with Owner Max Miller, to learn how the restaurant came to be filled with various monsters from entertainment. Jessica also tries some of their food, from a grinder to a shake and of course pizza. Famous Monster Pizza is located at 136 North 2nd Street in Decatur, Indiana. Learn more at famousmonsterpizza.com.
Dine with popular monsters at Famous Monster Pizza
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
