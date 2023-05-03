Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to Country Kitchen SweetArt to decorate animal cupcakes with owner Autumn Carpenter. To learn more about their Open Cupcake Night, on May 18th, where you can make these Zoo Animals visit their website here. Country Kitchen SweetArt is located at 4621 Speedway Drive in Fort Wayne.
Decorating Animal Cupcakes at Country Kitchen SweetArt
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
