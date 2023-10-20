Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to Country Kitchen SweetArt to learn some decorating techniques for Halloween cupcakes, with owner Autumn Carpenter. You too can learn how to make these cupcakes at their Halloween Open Cupcake night on October 25th between 4 pm and 7 pm. Learn more at countrykitchensa.com. Country Kitchen SweetArt is located at 4621 Speedway Drive in Fort Wayne.