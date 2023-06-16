Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Community Harvest Food Bank and is joined by President & CEO Carmen Cumberland, as they tour the facility and see how donations such as WANE 15’s Day of Caring, help the community. Community Harvest Food Bank is located at 999 East Tillman Road. Learn more at chfb.org
Day of Caring: Inside Community Harvest Food Bank
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
