Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival President & CEO, Jeb Bartley, as they discuss what to expect for the 10th year of the festival on Crooked Lake. Tracey Floto, President of the Board for Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, also joins them to talk about how the festival supports its mission. The festival takes place on July 21 and July 22nd on Crooked Lake. Learn more at crookedlakesandbarmusicfest.com. More information about the shelter can be found at chssteubencounty.org.