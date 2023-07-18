Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to Fractured Glass Art Studio and is joined by owner Amanda Hildenbrand, as she walks Jessica through how to create her own one-of-a-kind charcuterie board and coasters. Fractured Glass Art Studio is located at 10376 Leo Road in Fort Wayne. Learn more at fracturedglassartstudio.net or call 260-249-6504.
Create your own Charcuterie Board at Fractured Glass Art Studio
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
