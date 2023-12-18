Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits HoneyBaked Ham and speaks with store managers, Adam Ward and Bethany Curtis, about how you can find everything you need for a great holiday meal at HoneyBaked Ham. They discuss the various sides and their catering services, plus Jessica gives one of their sandwiches a try. HoneyBaked Ham has two locations in Fort Wayne, at 10310 Coldwater Road, and 6410 West Jefferson Blvd. Learn more at honeybakedham.com