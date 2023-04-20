Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by the owners of Penny Drip, Sam Albertson, Jeorgia Fortney, and Trevor Scovel as they discuss how their vision became a reality. They also talk about some of the craft drinks and small bites they have to offer. Penny Drip is located at 815 Lafayette Street in Fort Wayne. You can also learn more on their website here.
Craft Coffee & Cocktails at Penny Drip
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now