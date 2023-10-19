Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Nora Stewart, Founder & chairwoman of Hearing the Call, and Kevin Zener, Marketing Director for Hearing the Call, to learn how the organization works to make hearing available to others locally and around the world. Plus, they discuss their upcoming fundraiser Cornhole for the Call at Parkview Field on October 21st. Learn more at hearingthecall.org.
Cornhole for the Call supports Hearing the Call
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now