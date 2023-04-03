Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Kathy Price, Community Outreach Coordinator at 3 Rivers Yoga Foundation, to learn all about their mission to make yoga accessible to everyone. They also discuss their upcoming “Color for a Cause” Walk/Run that will take place on May 13th at Foster Park. You can learn more about 3 Rivers Yoga Foundation here or email them at 3riversyogafoundation@gmail.com