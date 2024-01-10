Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Tonya Hughs, Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance President and Chair of Cinderella Dress Day, to learn all about the event and how girls from 7th through 12th grade can get dresses, shoes and jewelry, while also receiving health information. Cinderella Dress Day takes place on February 3rd at the Grand Wayne Center. Learn more at alliancefw.org.
Cinderella Dress Day empowers young girls in our community
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
