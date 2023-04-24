Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams sits down with Hannah Verdun, Chicken Salad Chick Marketing Manager, to find out all there is to know about their Grand Opening on April 26th and how they will be giving away items for their first week, including free chicken salad for a year. Their new location will be at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd in Fort Wayne. Learn more here.
Chicken Salad Chick Grand Opening
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
