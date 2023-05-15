Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads to Visit Fort Wayne as she works a shift and meets visitors to the city. She also speaks with Emily Stuck from Visit Fort Wayne about the event and how they help visitors and residents find the best things to do in the city. Learn more at visitfortwayne.com. Visit Fort Wayne is located at 927 South Harrison Street in Downtown Fort Wayne.
Celebrity Takeover Day at Visit Fort Wayne
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now