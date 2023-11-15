Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams is joined by the Fort Wayne graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, as they celebrate 50 years. Iota Chi Omega’s President, Cynthia Black, and Committee Chair, Jeanetta Harris, are in the studio to share about the non-profit organization and their upcoming 50th Gala. Learn more at aka1908.com
Celebrating 50 years of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
