Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Shelley Yoder, DSANI Executive Director, and Chole Buck, the Grand Marshall of this year’s Buddy Walk, to learn all about the upcoming event and how it celebrates those with Down Syndrome. The DSANI Buddy Walk takes place September 9, at Parkview Field. Learn more at dsani.org.
Celebrate those with Down Syndrome at the DSANI Buddy Walk
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
