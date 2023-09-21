Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams speaks with Tom Chapin, a musician, and brother of Harry Chapin, to learn all about how family members will join together to celebrate Harry Chapin at the Harry Chapin at 80: A Retrospective concert at The Embassy on October 18th. Learn more at tomchapin.com or fwembassytheatre.org for tickets.
Celebrate the Music of Harry Chapin at The Embassy
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
