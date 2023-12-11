Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams speaks with Bob Bailey and Lisa MCDavid, members of the Sweetwater All Stars band, to talk about their style of music and how they will ring in the new year with a performance at the Club Room. Learn more about the Sweetwater All Stars on their website thesweetwaterallstars.com. The Club Room is located at 1806 Bluffton Road. Learn more at clydeclubroom.com.
Catch the Sweetwater All Stars this New Year’s Eve at The Club Room at the Clyde
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
