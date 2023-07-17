Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Christopher J Murphy, Director of ‘Something Rotten’, and WANE 15 Meteorologist Nathan Gidley, who plays Lord Clapham, to discuss what the musical is about and what you can expect from the show. ‘Something Rotten’ by the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will run July 21- July 23 & July 28 – July 30, learn more and get tickets at fwcivic.org.