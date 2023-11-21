Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Buyamba Sandwich Company at Electric Works, and speaks with Owner Rebecca Ghent, to learn how the sandwich shop came to be and how they support nonprofits. All profits from Buyamba go to Ray of Hope Medical Missions and Empowered International. You can learn more about Ray of Hope Medical Missions at rohmm.org and Empowered International at empoweredintl.org, and you can follow Buyamba Sandwich Company on Facebook.