Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits J&L Pickin Patch and speaks with Joshua McNeal to learn all about the history of the farm and all the flowers and produce they offer. Then, Jessica goes through the garden to build her our unique bouquet. J&L Pickin Patch is located at 3522 Nuttman Avenue in Fort Wayne. Learn more at jandlpickinpatch.com.
Build your own bouquet at J&L Pickin Patch
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now