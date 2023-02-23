Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits the Bee Great Marketplace location in Electric Works and speaks with owner David Mullins, to learn all about their local honey products and their upcoming Beginner Bee School for those interested in beekeeping. The class is on March 4th from 10 am to 2 pm at their Electric Works location. Learn more here. Bee Great also has a location at 107 McCoy Drive in Churubusco.