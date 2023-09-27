Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Sharon Busick Howell, Co-Chair of Vote411, and Nancy Hansen, the past president of the League of Women Voters, to discuss how their organizations help you become a more educated voter this election season. Learn more at vote411.org and lwv.org.
Become an educated voter with the League of Women Voters & Vote411
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
