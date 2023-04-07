Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits the Fort Wayne Museum of Art to explore their new Art Deco Glass Exhibit with CEO Charles Shepard. She learns how the collection came to Fort Wayne and how some of the pieces were created. The Art Deco Glass Exhibit runs through August 6th. The Fort Wayne Museum of Art is located at 311 East Main Street and more information can be found here.
Beautiful Art Deco Glass at FWMOA
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
